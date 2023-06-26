PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are working to find a missing 54-year-old woman.

According to investigators, Stacey Lepard Garcia was last seen on Saturday, June 24 at her home in Pearl around 5:00 p.m. She was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police said her vehicle is a silver 2008 Lexus RX350 with the tag number RAH 5392. She may be headed to Tennessee.

Family members said Garcia suffers from medical conditions and did not take her medication. Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts can contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.