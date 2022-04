PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are working to find a missing 36-year-old woman.

Sheila Marie Chancellor was last seen walking from work at Rose’s on Highway 80 around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26. She was wearing blue jeans and a navy blue Rose’s polo shirt.

Sheila Chancellor (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Chancellor, contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.