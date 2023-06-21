PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are working to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Abby Lafontain was last seen on June 20, 2023, leaving her home in Pearl just before 10:30 a.m. She was in a white four-door Dodge Dakota truck. The vehicle had a Mississippi tag (Harrison County) that reads DB P0917.

According to investigators, Lafontain was wearing a black crop top shirt and baby blue Nike shorts.

Abby Lafontain (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Abby Lafontain (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Police said Abby Lafontaine was in a white four-door Dodge Dakota truck. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Police said she may be in the Biloxi/Waveland area. Anyone with information on Lafontain’s whereabouts can contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.