PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl Public School District announced a job fair will be held on Friday, February 25.

The event will be at Pearl Upper Elementary from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leaders will be takings applicants for the following positions:

Certified Teachers

Assistant Teachers

Transportation

Child Nutrition

Kelly Services Substitute Teachers

Participants are asked to bring resume and references, and teachers are asked to bring a copy of their Mississippi Educator Licenses or most recent transcript.

Masks are strongly encouraged during the job fair.