JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Pearl River Clean Sweep will take place on Saturday, September 16.

Cleanup teams will be deployed along the Pearl River Watershed from its Headwaters in Nanih Waiya, Mississippi, downriver through the Ross Barnett Reservoir, along the border of Mississippi and Louisiana, all the way to Pearlington on the Gulf Coast.

The cleanup effort will start at 8:00 a.m.

There is a list of cleanup locations online and an area where you can register for the location of your choice. This event is open to all ages and will be held rain or shine.

Attendees are asked to bring a reusable water bottle (no single-use plastic please), gloves, mask, hand sanitizer and sturdy shoes. Site leaders will distribute cleanup bags.