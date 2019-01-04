Pearl River expected to crest on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The National Weather Service said the Pearl River will crest by 33 feet on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

The river will crest after the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District increased its estimates of river flow into and out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Leaders plan to keep matching the outflows to the inflows into the lake. A peak inflow of 34,500 cubic feet per second is forecast for Tuesday.

According to Jackson leaders, Annie Street and Sidney Street are the only roads expected to be affected by the river cresting. Town Creek will experience water at the bank level, but it is not expected to cause flooding.