JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) is chiming in on Jackson’s water crisis and one solution that he believes will help alleviate the ongoing issue.

Wicker said he plans to work with City of Jackson and federal officials to build a new water plant on the Pearl River.

Although Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said there’s a plan being outlined that’s supported by multiple environmental experts, Wicker wants to get help from the federal government.

Wicker said the proposed Pearl River Plan has been endorsed by the City of Jackson and several counties on the east side of the river. He said this plan would help with flood control of the river and Jackson’s current drinking water crisis.

“By moving this river to a location on the Pearl River, further south of where it is now, we’ll be able to construct or make it available to construct another water plant in Jackson. A brand new water plant down there, south of the business district. It’s a very important side effect and an additional benefit to the flood control reason that we’re having to do it in the first place,” said Wicker.

He said a new facility would be a game changer for the city’s water supply and water quality. Wicker said he’ll be meeting with federal officials within the next two weeks to discuss the Pearl River Plan.