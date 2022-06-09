PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public School District announced drive-up grab and go summer meals will be available for all children 18 and under.

The meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children must be present to claim their meal.

Adults over the age of 18 can purchase meals. Lunch is $3.75, and breakfast is $2.25 (cash only.

The meals will be available until June 30 at Pearl Lower Elementary located at 160 Mary Ann Drive. Click here to see the daily menu.