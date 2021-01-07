Pearl teen wins Keep Mississippi Beautiful’s “Youth of the Year”

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the City of Pearl announced Damon “DJ” Thomas was recently named the Keep Mississippi Beautiful organization’s statewide “2020 Youth of the Year”.

Thomas graduated from Pearl High School in May 2020 and is now a freshman at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the prestigious Pearl Mayor’s Youth Council and was nominated by the Keep Pearl Beautiful Association.

“We are thrilled to see DJ receive this honor,” said Stacy Smith, Director of Keep Pearl Beautiful. “All our volunteers work so hard to keep this city beautiful and we are blessed to have young people like DJ committed to the cause.”

Thomas’s work included:

Accumulating more than over 60 community service hours.

Volunteering with beautification projects all over the city (Bright Park, City Hall, The Memorial Garden, etc.)

Volunteering with the Spring Lake Garden Club.

Volunteering with Pearl Parks and Recreation Summer Camp and Kids Night Out.

Volunteering with the Pearl Senior Center luncheons.

Volunteering with city events such as Pearl Day, the Mayor’s Easter Egg Hunt, Christmas Parade, and Fishing Rodeos.

Served on the Mayor’s Youth Council.

Thomas will receive the “2020 Youth of the Year” award during the 2021 Keep Mississippi Beautiful’s Award luncheon.

