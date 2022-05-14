PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl woman has been charged with capital murder after her eight-week-old infant died on Saturday, May 14.

On Thursday, May 12, Pearl police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road around 2:00 p.m. on North Bierdeman Road.

When officers arrived, they said another woman was holding the severely injured child. Emergency crews began first aid immediately. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the child’s mother, Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, ran into nearby woods when officers had arrived to the scene. She was arrested shortly afterwards.

Jolley was originally charged with attempted murder and felony abuse of her child.

Police said the infant, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, died on Saturday, May 14.

Investigators have upgraded Makaylia’s charges to capital murder and felony child abuse. She will make her first appearance in Pearl Municipal Court on Tuesday, May 17.