PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of killing her infant daughter in Pearl pled guilty on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Makaylia Jolley was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The court received Jolley’s mental health evaluation last week, which determined that she was competent at the time of the incident.

Jolley was charged with capital murder after her daughter, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

On Thursday, May 12, 2023, Pearl police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road on North Bierdeman Road.

When officers arrived, they said another woman was holding the severely injured child. Emergency crews began first aid immediately. Khalysie was taken to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson where she later died.

A vigil was later held for Khalysie.

Jolley will be transferred into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) from the Rankin County Jail.