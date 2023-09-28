PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A major drainage project is underway in the City of Pearl to help alleviate flooding.

The culvert along Highway 80 eastbound from the Rose’s Shopping Center down to Auto Zone is being widened and made deeper to help prevent flooding during major rain events.

City officials said the $4.2 million dollar project is a partnership between the city and the Rankin County Board of Supervisors. Once completed, the culvert will be 24 feet wide and five feet deep.

Contractors will also reduce the number of crossover driveways from Highway 80 to help alleviate back-ups. This project, along with the retention pond built on the south side of I-20 off Upper Drive, is expected to increase the flow of water and reduce potential flooding that has plagued this area for decades.

“This is a much-needed improvement and one I’ve kept on the radar since taking office,” said Pearl Mayor Jake Windham. “This would not be possible without the support from the Rankin County Board of Supervisors, who saw the urgency to make things better. This project will provide better protection for homes and businesses during storms, as well as improve the aesthetics of the area with the prefabricated bridges and a clean culvert that won’t get blocked by vegetation.”

The culvert along Highway 80 eastbound from the Rose’s Shopping Center down to Auto Zone in Pearl is being widened and made deeper to help prevent flooding during major rain events. (Courtesy: City of Pearl)

The construction of the second of four total retention ponds in the city is also underway between Hinds Community College and the Country Place subdivision. Officials said this is expected to alleviate flooding in the Skyway Hills and King Heights neighborhoods.

The retention ponds are being done Pearl Public Works. The other planned ponds will be located on the Pearl Municipal Golf Course.