Pedal to the metal: Bike race to disrupt traffic in Clinton

Professional bicyclists from across the country will be in Clinton Sunday for the Lousiana Mississippi Bicycle Racing Association Capital City Cycling Championships.

The race will begin at Northside Park and proceed on a sixteen-mile route along Northside Drive, Mt. Olive Road, Jimmy Williams Road and Clinton-Tinnin Road returning to Northside Park.

Racers will make multiple laps of the course throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Motorists along the route should be aware of bicyclists on the course throughout the day on August 11, beginning at 8 A.M. and running through midafternoon.

There will be areas marked for spectators to view the race.

For more information, click here.