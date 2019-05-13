Local News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Jones Avenue in Jackson

Posted: May 13, 2019 06:29 AM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 09:49 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Update 9:11 am

The pedestrian that was hit and killed has been identified as Eddie James Bell.

Bell is 61-years-old.

No charges have been made filed.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

According to police, the incident happened on Jones Avenue just after 9:00 Sunday night.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene. Charges have not been filed against the driver.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

