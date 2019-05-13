Pedestrian hit and killed on Jones Avenue in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Update 9:11 am
The pedestrian that was hit and killed has been identified as Eddie James Bell.
Bell is 61-years-old.
No charges have been made filed.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed.
According to police, the incident happened on Jones Avenue just after 9:00 Sunday night.
Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene. Charges have not been filed against the driver.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Escalating US-China trade war sends stocks plunging
- Amazon offers to help employees start delivery business
- US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
- AP sources: Cavs sign Michigan's Beilein to 5-year deal