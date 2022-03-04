MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a Flora man was hit on Mississippi Highway 22 near Cedar Hill on Friday, March 4.

According to authorities, Kendarious Yancy, 27, was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driving eastbound while he was directing traffic around a disabled vehicle just before 6:30 p.m. in Madison County.

Yancy was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.

The cause of this crash is still being determined at this time.