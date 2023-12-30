HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County deputy hit and killed a pedestrian on Friday, December 29.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the deputy was traveling north on Siwell Road just north of Willowood Boulevard when the pedestrian was hit at 6:15 p.m. The deputy was operating a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Jones identified the pedestrian as 34-year-old Travis Darrell Shoulders. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).