ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Morgantown Road on Monday, February 6.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old James Willard Calhoun, of Natchez. Investigators said Calhoun was walking along the road and was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

According to investigators, the driver was initially unaware of what was hit and returned to the accident site to find Calhoun and called 911.

The accident remains under investigation pending the results of a toxicology exam.