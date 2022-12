CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The incident happened near the Walmart on Highway 80 just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20.

According to police, a 2008 silver Ford Focus was traveling west on the highway when it hit Donald Brumfield, of Clinton, while he was trying to cross the highway on foot. Brumfield died at the scene.

Police have not released any additional information.