MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The crash happened on Wednesday, July 20 just before 4:45 a.m. Troopers said they responded to the scene on Highway 16 near Miggins Road in Madison County.

According to MHP, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 50-year-old Leroy Barnes, of Carthage, was traveling west on the highway when he collided with 28-year-old Javaris D. Mack, of Canton.

Mack was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation by MHP.