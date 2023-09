JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Jackson.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, September 8 near Gallatin Street.

Captain Kevin Nash said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Authorities blocked the lanes of I-20 for nearly two hours while responded to the scene.

The victim has not been identified.