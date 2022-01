PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Pike County on Saturday, January 22. According to Corporal Craig James with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the incident happened on U.S 51 just after 6:30 p.m.

James said Sundae Montague, 42, of Magnolia, was traveling south on U.S. 51 when she hit Clinton Rosa, 29, of Magnolia, who was standing on the highway. Rosa died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.