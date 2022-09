SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his car struck Robert Boatman, 72, of D’Lo.

Boatman was found lying in the southbound lane of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.