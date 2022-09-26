FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed.

The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County.

Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the vehicle hit James Jenkins, 62, of Fayette.

Jenkins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.