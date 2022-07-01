PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a McComb man.

The crash happened on Thursday, June 30 just before 11:00 p.m. on U.S. 98 in Pike County.

Investigators said a 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by 33-year-old Julian Nunez, of Tylertown, was traveling east on the highway when the vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 24-year-old Kaleb Corbin, of McComb. He died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.