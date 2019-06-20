Pelahatchie Bay ramps reopen

There is good news for all the boaters at the reservoir.

Leaders opened four more boat ramps and a kayak ramp at the Pelahatchie Bay.

According to a media release, the public launch at Highway 471, the ramp at Pelahatchie Bay Trading Post, and the ramps in the Harbour View and Fox Bay subdivisions join Pelahatchie Shore Park as the only open ramps in the Bay. The ramps will all return to normal operating hours of sunrise to sunset.

The ramps were closed because of giant salvinia in the area.

It is an invasive plant that can cover a body of water.

Click here for more information.