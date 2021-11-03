Pelahatchie woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent Jermicha Fomby reported that a Pelahatchie woman was arrested in a murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Officials said Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, used interstate commerce facilities with the intent to hire an assassin to murder a person in Mississippi. They said the hitman she attempted to hire was actually an FBI Special Agent and that the intended victim was unharmed.

Sledge made her first federal court appearance before United States Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball in Jackson on November 3rd. If convicted, she could face up to ten years in federal prison.

The arrest was made after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Violent Crime Task Force, and her case will be prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Dave Fulcher.