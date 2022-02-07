JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie woman pled guilty to using interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire plot.

On Monday, February 7, Jessica Leann Sledge, 40, admitted to using interstate commerce facilities with the intent to hire an assassin to murder an individual in Mississippi. Prosecutors said between September 2021 and November 2021, she used the internet, her cell phone and the “Whatsapp” app to arrange the murder.

The “hitman” she hired was a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FB) Agent. She met with the agent she believed to be the assassin on November 1, 2021 in Brandon to provide additional payment and information.

The intended victim was not harmed. Following her arrest, Sledge waived her rights and admitted to her role in the murder-for-hire plot.

Her case was investigated by the FBI. Sledge will be sentenced on May 16 and faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.