PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie woman was sentenced to 120 months in prison for her role in a murder-for-hire plot.

Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced by United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Monday. The sentence included a fine of $1,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following her release from prison.

Sledge previously pled guilty and admitted that between September of 2021 and November 1, 2021, she used the internet, her cell phone and the “Whatsapp” application to arrange a murder-for-hire.

Prosecutors said the “hitman” she hired to commit the murder was an FBI special agent. She met with the individual in Brandon, Mississippi, on November 1, 2021, to provide an additional payment and to provide additional information concerning her intended victim.

Investigators said the intended victim was ultimately unharmed. Following her arrest, Sledge waived her rights and admitted to her role in the murder-for-hire plot.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.