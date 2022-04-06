VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Vicksburg officials voted to repair flooding issues on Pemberton Square Boulevard, according to The Vicksburg Post.

On Monday, April 5, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. signed an agreement with Alford and Associates to determine the cause of the flooding and recommend a solution to correct the flooding from occurring.

The flooding happens after heavy rains and blocks or slows traffic from the Pemberton Plaza Shopping Center entrance near Goldie’s Express.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the problem stems from how the area was developed during construction of the Square Mall.