JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Vice President Mike Pence shared insight into his new novel at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson.

Pence spent time at the State Capitol on Saturday to discuss his new book. Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour welcomes the former vice president and his wife.

“My purpose today is to introduce to you from an honorable conclusion, to know and proud to work with you all. The Vice President, Mike Pence,” said Barbour.

In Pence’s book, “So Help Me God,” he focuses on his family, faith and lessons learned.

“Also the inspiration for the book really came from the oath of office that you took. And I took both as a member of Congress and the governor. And when I had the great privilege of putting my left hand on the Bible, Ronald Reagan’s Bible, on January 20, 2017,” Pence said.

He also talked about his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

“It may come as a surprise to people to tell you that President Trump and I had a very good relationship for four years. Some people think we’re a little bit different, but it was a great working relationship. I want to say people nervous. I thank you for your support of incredibly proud of the work of the Trump administration,” he said.

Pence even addressed the Jan. 6 riots, saying a day of tragedy gave way to a day of inspiration.

“I hope as people peruse this little bit, they’ll sense the importance of family and most especially faith in our life and in our children,” Pence said.

The former vice president will release another book in November, which he co-authored with his daughter.