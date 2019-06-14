Penn's restaurant founder Roger Penn dies Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roger Penn Courtesy of the Penn Family [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Summertime festivals and fall at the fair won't be quite the same. The man who originated that deliciousness known as chick-on-a-stick has died.

Roger Penn started the family's famous fish house chain in 1967 with the first drive-up in Canton. His son-in-law Mark Case confirmed his passing.

Many a family evening or a company picnic has been spent catching up over a plate of fried hush puppies, piping hot crisp-to-the-tooth fish, and creamy coleslaw.

Later, the family would be one of the first to take their fried show on the road with their iconic food trucks on the midway of the state fair or just about any large event in Mississippi.

He may have made money frying chicken and fish but his passion was beef. He raised champion cattle for many years. The family says showing their cattle was a wholesome sport and a way to spend time together.

Case says his family and employees held Penn in great love and affection.

Roger Penn has a place in Mississippi's culinary history. Farewell to the man who elevated the family fish fry to an art form.