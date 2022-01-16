People concerned about Apple AirTag misuse

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Apple AirTags are designed to track your phones, wallets, and key, but the small tracking devices have raised some major concerns about safety and privacy.

AirTags are designed to act as a key finder. While an average tracking device can only track up to 400 feet, air tags can go much further.

Elizabeth Ellet said she found an AirTag in her vehicle, and it had been strategically placed behind the seats.

“Where it was place, it wasn’t that someone was able to walk by and throw it into my car. It wasn’t because originally that’s what we thought that had happened. I was out shopping. I had my trunk open, whatever, but where it was placed, it was put there on purpose,” she said.

On Apple’s website, the company stated the location data is encrypted, so that only you can see where the AirTag is. If it’s not your AirTag, you will receive an alert.

If you don’t disable the notification immediately, there will be an option for you to press the sound for the device to be located. Authorities said you should call the police, play the sound and try to find the device while the police are on the way.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office ordered some AirTags to figure out how the devices can be used.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Try to be aware of what’s going around you. Change up your routine. Don’t always do the same thing, and with vehicles, the same thing we say with the auto burglaries when they happen is lock your doors,” said Captain Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

The battery life of an AirTag is about a year.