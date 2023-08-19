Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Jackson using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Jackson from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

Canva

#10. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 1.60%

– Views to own market: 20.60%

– Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 55.70%

Strike First // Shutterstock

#9. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 1.80%

– Views to own market: 26.10%

– Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%

– Views to markets within other states: 39.40%

Canva

#8. Hattiesburg, MS

– View share: 1.80%

– Views to own market: 35.30%

– Views to other markets within own state: 24.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 40.00%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Gulfport, MS

– View share: 2.30%

– Views to own market: 43.10%

– Views to other markets within own state: 10.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 46.20%

Canva

#6. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 2.30%

– Views to own market: 34.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.60%

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#5. New York, NY

– View share: 2.50%

– Views to own market: 20.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%

– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%

TFoxFoto // Shutterstock

#4. New Orleans, LA

– View share: 2.60%

– Views to own market: 54.60%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 35.70%

Canva

#3. Memphis, TN

– View share: 4.00%

– Views to own market: 54.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.30%

– Views to markets within other states: 36.50%

Canva

#2. Dallas, TX

– View share: 5.70%

– Views to own market: 45.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.50%

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#1. Chicago, IL

– View share: 34.70%

– Views to own market: 22.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%