Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Jackson using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Jackson from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
Canva
#10. Sacramento, CA
– View share: 1.60%
– Views to own market: 20.60%
– Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%
– Views to markets within other states: 55.70%
Strike First // Shutterstock
#9. Los Angeles, CA
– View share: 1.80%
– Views to own market: 26.10%
– Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%
– Views to markets within other states: 39.40%
Canva
#8. Hattiesburg, MS
– View share: 1.80%
– Views to own market: 35.30%
– Views to other markets within own state: 24.70%
– Views to markets within other states: 40.00%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. Gulfport, MS
– View share: 2.30%
– Views to own market: 43.10%
– Views to other markets within own state: 10.70%
– Views to markets within other states: 46.20%
Canva
#6. Atlanta, GA
– View share: 2.30%
– Views to own market: 34.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%
– Views to markets within other states: 54.60%
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#5. New York, NY
– View share: 2.50%
– Views to own market: 20.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#4. New Orleans, LA
– View share: 2.60%
– Views to own market: 54.60%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.70%
– Views to markets within other states: 35.70%
Canva
#3. Memphis, TN
– View share: 4.00%
– Views to own market: 54.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.30%
– Views to markets within other states: 36.50%
Canva
#2. Dallas, TX
– View share: 5.70%
– Views to own market: 45.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%
– Views to markets within other states: 31.50%
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#1. Chicago, IL
– View share: 34.70%
– Views to own market: 22.40%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%