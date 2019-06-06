Local News

People in Canton prepare for flooding

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:19 PM CDT

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Many people in Canton are preparing for possible flooding from upcoming storms.

Homeowners are concerned about runoff from the creeks and clogged drainage ditches.

Keith Warfield says, "If there's any significant rain there's going to be some people that's out of work, there's going to be some people that can't stay in their homes."

WJTV 12 reached out to the Canton Mayor's Office for updates on flood prevention projects.

We have not heard back.
 

