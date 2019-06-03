People in Mississippi who beat cancer are celebrating living Video Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On the first Sunday in June celebrations are held worldwide in honor of cancer survivors. In Jackson the Baptist Cancer Center joined in with their annual gathering.

Cancer is an illness no one wants to go through, but whether it was those cured this year or decades ago the journey has been life changing for the good.

Kicking off with gospel singing it was all smiles as these cancer survivors celebrated beating cancer with a banquet and raffles.

“How can you not speak about a Baptist system that takes care of this many survivors?,” cancer survivor Carrie McNair asked. “How can you not speak about that? How can you not speak about the power of God in this organization?”

For nearly three quarters of a century Baptist Cancer Center has treated more cancer patients than any hospital in Mississippi, helping their patients use faith as they go through treatment.

“Obviously we have the technology, we have all the medications, we have all the different treatments,” Deniece Ponder, Director of Oncology said. “But I think what helps us standout amongst all the other areas is not only the quality care that we provide but the staff and the team we have that provide those services.”

One of the most inspiring journeys at the ceremony was that of Gwen Owen of Clinton who's been cancer free for 55 years.

“I was 33 when I had this,” Owen said. “There was no radiation, no chemo at all and I had three small children at home.”

Doctors gave her five years to live, but thinking of her children and faith she defined the odds and crushed their prediction by five decades.

“I didn’t want somebody else raising my family for me,” Owen continued. “So I think just trusting in the lord and staying busy with them keeping my mind off myself.”

Though after all the years Owen has never forgotten the day she found out she was diagnosed and has a message for those now starting their journey to be cured.

“Don’t wait if you find any sign at all, go straight to the doctor, don’t put off,” Owen stated. “If they say to wait you say no I want you to do this today. Get it done; you do not want to wait on anything if you find a lump anywhere.”

The American Cancer Society estimates over 17-thousand Mississippians will be diagnosed with cancer this year, but death rates for cancer have dropped by 3% since 2007.