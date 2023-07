JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was a hot day, but the Jackson Zoo offered ice cream to help visitors cool off.

The Ice Cream Safari made its official comeback this weekend. Families packed the zoo for a day filled with games, activities, seeing the animals and indulging in sweet treats served by leaders in their community.

Members of the WJTV 12 News team scooped Blue Bell’s Dutch Chocolate ice cream for attendees.

People said they’re glad the Ice Cream Safari returned this year.