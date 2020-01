JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Civic Engagement Summit will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson.

The one-day event will feature nationally recognized names in media, as well as the region’s best reporters, big thinkers and civic leaders for panel discussions, lectures and open format conversations. The topics will range politics, policy, art and equity.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m.

