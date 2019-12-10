People protest proposed Madison County landfill

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The proposed landfill site is causing a stink in Madison County, to say the least.
Many people who live in Ridgeland say they are concerned about having a third landfill in Madison County.
It is the only county in Mississippi that has more than one landfill
Many people believe a third will not only be inconvenient but also a safety hazard for children and drivers. It could cause a financial strain on the other two landfills.
A meeting is being held today at the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality building downtown.
People who are rallying against the landfill will be wearing red.
They are part of the “no more dumps coalition.”
12’s Kate Cornell will have more on this later.