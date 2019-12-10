People protest proposed Madison County landfill

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The proposed landfill site is causing a stink in Madison County, to say the least.

Many people who live in Ridgeland say they are concerned about having a third landfill in Madison County.

It is the only county in Mississippi that has more than one landfill

Many people believe a third will not only be inconvenient but also a safety hazard for children and drivers. It could cause a financial strain on the other two landfills.

A meeting is being held today at the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality building downtown.

We’ve got a full house at MDEQ today as the people of Madison County voice their opinions about the proposed landfill on North County Line Rd. in Ridgeland. They say that having a third site in Madison Co. will lead to all kinds of problems. More tonight on @WJTV pic.twitter.com/sKHlR750gV — Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateOnKamera) December 10, 2019

People who are rallying against the landfill will be wearing red.

They are part of the “no more dumps coalition.”

