People rally against abortion restrictions

People rallied around access to abortion at the state Capitol today.

WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis was there and talked to pro-choice advocates.

Men and women carried signs and chanted for over an hour- calling out lawmakers for putting restrictions on a woman’s body.

Protestors, of one of the strictest abortion ban bills in the country, were out in full force Tuesday.

Felicia Brown-Williams with Planned Parenthood, says it’s clear the 6-week abortion ban bill passed by lawmakers is unconstitutional.

“It’s not up to us to decide which abortion is a good abortion, or which abortion is a bad abortion. People deserve access to bodily autonomy and to make the decision whether to carry or terminate a pregnancy.”

Amanda Furdge-Shelby shared her own abortion experience. She calls abortion bans horrifying and ultimately a danger.

“If you sit down and you have conversations and speak with people who’ve experienced these things or even thought about it, or come close, or decided not to, then you’ll be able to see what the conversation really should be about.”

Many at the rally emphasized they’re hopeful Judge Carlton Reeves will strike down the bill like the 15-week abortion ban, but until then they will continue letting their voices be heard.

“This is really no different other than it’s more than half, or less than half the amount of time for someone to make a decision. So this is clearly unconstitutional and that is their goal. their goal is to pass an unconstitutional law and force it to the supreme court.”

Protestors with signs saying ‘Stop the abortion ban’ rallied outside the capitol.

The rally comes less than an hour after arguments for and against a six-week abortion ban were heard by Federal Judge Carlton Reeves here in Jackson.

