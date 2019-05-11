People rescued, train derailed due to extreme flooding in Pearl River County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - PEARL RIVER CO., Miss.(WJTV) - The Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services is warning drivers to stay off the roads due to flooding.

Danny Manley, Pearl River Emergency Management Director, said early Saturday morning a train derailed near Hillsdale Road, just north of Poplarville. No injuries were reported.

In a Facebook post the agency explained they've, "conducted multiple rescues of people attempting to drive through high water."

Manley says the White Sands and Hillsdale neighborhoods are suffering the most from significant flooding, and several accidents have occurred in this area.

