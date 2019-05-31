People urged to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season starts tomorrow and the Mississippi emergency management agency wants to make sure people are prepared

The agency is keeping a close eye on the storms this hurricane season, and they want you to do the same.



“We’re looking at average activity for the hurricane season, but that doesn’t mean that people should be taking it lightly. We are predicted to have two major hurricanes that impact the United States across the country,” Spokesperson, TJ Were said.



Hurricane season lasts for months so it’s important to remember to be ready not wait until the last minute. That means having an emergency supply kit, non-perishable foods, medications, clothes and extra cash on hand.

“Have a point of contact. Have a place you know you can go to in case you have to leave, and also make sure you have the proper insurance for your home. You just have to be prepared.”



Hurricane season runs from June through November 30.