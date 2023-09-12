RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County firefighters said one person was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by dogs.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 9 near W. Mountain Creek Road.

When firefighters with the Southwest Rankin Fire Department arrived at the scene, they said Rankin County deputies were already at the scene. They said some neighbors, who were passing by, ran the dogs away and were helping to protect the patient.

Southwest Rankin began administering medical care to the patient and requested that a helicopter transport the patient. They said the patient sustained significant injuries, but was stable at the time.

Rankin County firefighters said one person was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by dogs. (Courtesy: Southwest Rankin Fire Dept.)

Rankin County firefighters said one person was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by dogs. (Courtesy: Southwest Rankin Fire Dept.)

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office took over the scene for further investigation.