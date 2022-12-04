WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured and one of them had to be airlifted to Jackson after a car crash in Warren County on Sunday, December 4.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported a grey truck was traveling west on Gibson around 1:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled. It appeared that the truck was trying to turn north on Halls Ferry when the crash happened.

One of the people in the truck suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Jackson hospital. Another person in the truck was also injured, but they could be seen moving and talking to first responders at the scene.

According to the newspaper, radio traffic indicated that one of the people in the truck was stuck at first. However, someone had pulled them out by the time first responders arrived.