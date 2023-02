JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson.

Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. at the old Masonic Temple on West Capitol Street near Stewpot.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital. Another person was arrested. The suspect and the victim have not been identified.

Brown said the motive for the shooting is unknown.