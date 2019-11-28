Person dead after shooting, manhunt underway: Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A manhunt is underway after a person was shot dead in Vicksburg.

A K-9 unit is in the woods searching for the suspect, with the help of other officials.

According to the Vicksburg Daily, First responders attempted to provide CPR to the victim, who was shot in the chest, without success.

Witnesses say the suspect is a white male wearing a camouflage jacket and is carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

