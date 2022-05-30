UPDATE:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Daily News reported the person who died was identified as Monica Lynn, 49, of Warren County.

The newspaper rereported authorities believe Lynn died by drowning.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Warren County officers responded to an “accident” that left one person dead at Eagle Lake around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported a person had been pulled out of the water after being spotted floating near a dock. Authorities said the person was on a pontoon boat earlier in the day with a group of people. The group stopped to get something to eat and after eating, the person offered to ride back to Messina Landing to load the pontoon onto the trailer with the captain.

The newspaper reported the captain left the person in the boat and walked away to get their truck and trailer. When the captain returned back to the dock, the victim was not there and the captain thought the victim had walked up to the parking lot, so the captain loaded the boat.

After securing the pontoon, the captain parked and started looking for the individual in the parking lot. The person was then spotted in the water, pulled to the dock and CPR was given.

According to the newspaper, CPR was unsuccessful and Coroner Doug Huskey arrived just before midnight and declared the person deceased.