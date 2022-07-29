JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An individual was found shot inside a crashed car off of Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m. near the Interstate 55 North Frontage Road and McDowell Road area.

A witness told officers that a black Honda Accord was driving north on the interstate when it left the road and crashed on the frontage road.

Officials said the victim was identified as Kion Hughes, 32. Hughes was found inside the car with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they’re unsure where Hughes was shot. They don’t know if the shooting happened in Jackson or if the victim was coming from a nearby town to get medical care.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.