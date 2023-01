JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not released.

Capitol police are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information about the incident can call Capitol police at (601)-359-3125.