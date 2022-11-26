VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish Market. It appeared that the Jeep had failed to stop or turn while traveling east on Bowmar.

Initially, an ambulance was requested for an unconscious man. Shortly after, the request was canceled, and the person was taken into custody by police.

According to the newspaper, the Jeep and Jerry’s Fish Market suffered minimal damage.