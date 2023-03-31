JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said a person suffered minor injuries in an officer-involved shooting in Jackson on Friday, March 31.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. near 1533 Raymond Road.

Martin said the U.S. Marshal Service was trying to serve an arrest warrant when someone at the home presented a weapon toward officers.

According to Martin, the person suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the shooting. The findings of the investigation will be shared with the Attorney General’s Office.